With Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. set to test the free agent market this offseason, a new report indicates that one potential landing spot would be with the Miami Heat.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report looked at free agents who might not necessarily grab the greatest attention, but will still be sought after by other teams, including Hardaway.

“After thriving alongside Luka Doncic, Hardaway might score that payday from the Mavericks,” Fischer wrote. “But if he does test the open market, keep an eye on the Heat, who have struggled to replace what Jae Crowder brought during their run to the 2020 NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo is no longer a candidate to land such a deal in the wake of his latest injury.”

Hardaway has played eight seasons in the NBA and is in his third season with the Mavericks after coming to the team as part of the huge Kristaps Porzingis deal in 2019.

As one of the top players in the league when it comes to the sixth man role, Hardaway has given the Mavericks a threat from beyond the arc over the past two years by hitting at a rate of nearly 40 percent each season.

The 29-year-old Hardaway is making $18.975 million this season and is in line for a bigger paycheck. Given the uncertainty over Oladipo for next season, the Heat may see Hardaway as a better substitute.