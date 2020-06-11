Report: Miami Heat Interested in Acquiring Denver Nuggets’ Paul Millsap This Summer

The Miami Heat are looking into the possibility of signing Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap this summer, according to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy.com.

Miami Heat are looking to add depth up front & a name floating around NOT named DeMarcus Cousins is Denver Nuggets forward, Paul Millsap. Millsap, 35, is in his 14th season in the NBA this season & will be a highly coveted free agent available when NBA free agency begins. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) June 11, 2020

Millsap, 35, is one of the most respected veterans in the league.

While the big man isn’t known for flashy plays or astronomical stat lines, he does all the little things and provides sound leadership.

Since arriving in Denver in 2017, Millsap has played a solid role in helping the Nuggets become Western Conference threats.

On the season, the journeyman is averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game. The Nuggets are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Heat will likely keep their options open; however, the team will not jeopardize losing cap space for the illustrious free agency class of 2021.