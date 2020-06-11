 Report: Miami Heat Interested in Acquiring Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap This Summer - Heat Nation
Paul Millsap Denver Nuggets

The Miami Heat are looking into the possibility of signing Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap this summer, according to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy.com.

Millsap, 35, is one of the most respected veterans in the league.

While the big man isn’t known for flashy plays or astronomical stat lines, he does all the little things and provides sound leadership.

Since arriving in Denver in 2017, Millsap has played a solid role in helping the Nuggets become Western Conference threats.

On the season, the journeyman is averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game. The Nuggets are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Heat will likely keep their options open; however, the team will not jeopardize losing cap space for the illustrious free agency class of 2021.

