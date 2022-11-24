Report: Miami Heat ‘keeping tabs’ on Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson

With an 8-11 record, the Miami Heat are in definite need of some help, especially on the offensive end, and there are rumors circulating about what types of moves they may make.

They reportedly are looking into acquiring Josh Richardson or Terry Rozier in return for Duncan Robinson.

“Westbrook is not the only guard the Heat have kept their eye on as they look to beef up their roster,” wrote Frederick Ennette of Heavy.com. “They are also keeping tabs on Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier in hopes of offloading sharpshooter Duncan Robinson’s contract for fair compensation.”

Miami currently ranks 24th in offensive rating and 28th in points per game and lacks some height in the frontcourt rotation.

To that end, it is reportedly interested in Utah Jazz big man Jarred Vanderbilt, who is averaging 8.3 rebounds a game this season and starting to develop a 3-point shot.

The Heat have also been rumored to be where Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook might land if he is bought out of his contract.

Over the last couple of seasons, Miami has lacked some offensive punch relative to the other championship contenders around the NBA. It has always found a way to be in the mix come playoff time, but its lack of offense has resulted in too many poor starts, which has put too much pressure on its players to expend lots of energy merely to make things close late.

In addition, the team is one of the worst in the league in 3-point shooting percentage. Richardson or Rozier would certainly help in that department.

One factor in Miami’s slow start has been injuries, in particular the ankle injury suffered by Tyler Herro that caused him to miss eight games. The team went only 3-5 during that tough stretch.

More recently, other key players such as Jimmy Butler have also been out of action.

The Heat played against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at home, and they were able to secure a win and stop their four-game losing streak.

Wednesday’s win might just be what Miami needs in order to get things back on track this season.