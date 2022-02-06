Report: Miami Heat interested in trio of interesting players as deadline approaches

The NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the Miami Heat could be looking to improve their roster.

Miami is reportedly interested in a few players. It sounds like Rui Hachimura, P.J. Washington and Nicolas Batum are names to keep an eye on.

Three players worth keeping an eye on for the HEAT in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline? 🏀 PJ Washington

🏀 Rui Hachimura

🏀 Nic Batum For now, deals appear unlikely, yet all are players of interest according to sources.@5ReasonsSports @AdamNBorai — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) February 6, 2022

Hachimura was the Washington Wizards’ No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The power forward had a solid rookie season and followed it up with a good showing in his sophomore campaign.

However, Hachimura has seen far less playing time this season than he did during his first two seasons. He is currently averaging career-worst numbers in many categories.

As for the 23-year-old Washington, who’s a member of the Charlotte Hornets, he also had a promising start to his career. However, he’s another player who is in the midst of a somewhat disappointing season.

Washington was drafted three spots after Hachimura. He started the majority of the games he appeared in during his rookie and sophomore seasons.

This season, however, Washington has played primarily off the bench and is recording career-lows in several statistics.

As for Batum, he’s averaging 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season for the Los Angeles Clippers. The veteran is shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from deep.

Only time will tell if Miami ends up adding a player to bolster its rotation. The team is currently tied for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and boasts a 34-20 record.

The Heat will next face the Wizards on Monday. That game will be one of the last legs of a six-game road trip for Miami.