Report: Miami Heat interested in trading for Jerami Grant

The Miami Heat reportedly are interested in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant this offseason.

Sources: Jerami Grant's trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list. — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) June 19, 2022

Grant, 28, has been a popular name in the trade market as he’s entering the final season of his contract in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Heat could use another proven scorer like Grant to add to their offense alongside Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Grant is also a solid defender and would bring a ton of length to Miami’s frontcourt.

During the 2021-22 season, Grant averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range. He ended up playing just 47 games for the Pistons, but he should be healthy heading into next season.

Grant really broke out for Detroit during the 2020-21 season, as he averaged a career-high 22.3 points per game.

While the Heat are interested in trading for Grant, they would need to put together a package that is enticing to a rebuilding Pistons team. It’s possible that the team would have to part with a young player like Herro in order to bring Grant into the fold.

Grant signed a three-year deal worth over $60 million with the Pistons prior to the 2020-21 season. He has previously played for the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat could decide to tweak their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season after falling short of the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season. Miami lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Grant is certainly a dynamic player, but since he is under contract for just one more season, the Heat should be careful about how much they are willing to give up for his services next season.