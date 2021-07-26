Report: Miami Heat interested in signing Spencer Dinwiddie if they lose out on Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat reportedly have a very attractive backup plan if they don’t land point guard Kyle Lowry this offseason.

The team is also keeping an eye on Spencer Dinwiddie.

“According to a source, [Brooklyn] Nets impending unrestricted free agent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to be among the players of interest to Miami if the Heat doesn’t land Lowry,” wrote Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Dinwiddie would be a great consolation prize if the team were to miss out on Lowry. In fact, some NBA fans could argue that Dinwiddie would be a superior option due to his age.

Dinwiddie missed most of the 2020-21 season with an ACL injury, but the last time he played a nearly full campaign, he was impressive. The 28-year-old averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. He shot the ball at a 41.5 percent clip from the field and a 30.8 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Throughout his career, he has evolved into a very solid facilitator as well as a good scorer. The Heat could use both of those elements of his game. There will presumably be a competitive market for Dinwiddie, but Miami is always an attractive destination for free agents.

Signing him might require a long-term agreement. However, if Miami is able to add Lowry, the Dinwiddie rumors might wash away completely.