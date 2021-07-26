Report: Miami Heat interested in re-signing Goran Dragic at lower annual price

The Miami Heat reportedly are interested in bringing back guard Goran Dragic at a lower annual price for the 2021-22 season.

Dragic, who signed a two-year deal with Miami last offseason, has a $19.4 million team option for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Heat are likely to decline the option, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t open to having the veteran guard on the roster.

“Though Dragic is unlikely to return to the Heat at his $19.4 million team option, Miami does have interest in re-signing him at a more affordable price, according to a source,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang wrote.

Dragic dealt with injuries last season that limited him to just 50 games. He still averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range.

The 35-year-old was acquired by the Heat in February of 2015, and he has been with the team since then. In Miami, Dragic has averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Miami is looking to upgrade its roster this offseason after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

The Heat may decline Dragic and Andre Iguodala’s team options to open up cap space, but they could still bring them back while adding to the roster to compete in the 2021-22 season.