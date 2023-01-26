Report: Miami Heat interested in adding help at guard

The Miami Heat have had a really strong string of games lately and managed to claw their way back into the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.

Now, with the trade deadline approaching fast, the Heat appear interested in adding some guard help to their roster in order to ensure that the good times keep rolling.

“In general, the teams interested in adding help at guard include Dallas, both Los Angeles teams, Miami, Minnesota, Orlando, Phoenix, Toronto and Washington,” Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote. “The [Houston] Rockets and San Antonio Spurs might have an interest in adding young talent at the position, though that may come through the draft.”

Given what the Heat have done in recent seasons to try to add to their stable of guards, it is quite disappointing that they are once again looking to add talent to that position group. After all, the Heat traded for star guard Kyle Lowry just two years ago.

Unfortunately, it appears that age is starting to catch up with the 36-year-old guard. Not only is his production down, but his health has also unfortunately become an issue in recent years.

He’s missed nine games so far this season. Last season, he appeared to break down a bit in the postseason as well. He missed eight of the team’s 18 playoff games in 2022, and he didn’t seem all that healthy in many of the 10 games he appeared in.

The question now is who the Heat might try to target in the pre-deadline market. Based on recent reports, the flashiest name appears to be that of Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell.

Russell may be the odd man out for the stumbling Wolves, and a new home could do the talented guard some good. Russell is putting up 17.6 points and 6.2 assists per game for the Wolves this season.

If the Heat managed to add him, he would likely slide in as the starting point guard. Though it is unclear what the Wolves would want in return for Russell, it is worth noting that he is in the final year of his current deal.

Because of that, the Wolves may be willing to lower their asking price to ensure that they don’t lose him for nothing in the 2023 offseason.

Whether it’s Russell or some other player in the league, it appears clear that guard is a position to keep an eye on for the Heat as January turns to February.