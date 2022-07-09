Report: Miami Heat have spoken to New York Knicks about Cam Reddish

The Miami Heat are in the midst of an important offseason, as they are looking to improve their roster after coming up short in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

The team has re-signed multiple players that were on the roster during the 2021-22 campaign and is reportedly in the running for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who recently requested a trade.

While the Heat seem to be focused on landing a superstar this offseason, they have reportedly talked to the New York Knicks about small forward Cam Reddish.

“I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about [Cam Reddish] specifically.” 👀 – @IanBegley (Via @JakeLFischer ) pic.twitter.com/sV6Lmr9S5W — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 9, 2022

Reddish would be an interesting addition to the Heat roster. The 22-year-old has yet to find his footing in the league despite being highly touted coming out of Duke University.

In a little over two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, the team that originally drafted him back in 2019, Reddish averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He was traded to the Knicks last season, but he didn’t find a consistent role with them. Now, they are apparently taking calls on him.

Miami surely isn’t the only team that’s interested in Reddish. While he hasn’t proven much during his time in the NBA, he is still very young and has lots of room to grow. Perhaps another change of scenery could be just what he needs to get going.

Heat fans will have to wait and see if the team ends up making a deal for the former first-round pick. It will be interesting to see what type of package Miami gives up if it does end up acquiring him.