Report: Miami Heat have hopes of adding another frontcourt presence alongside Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are reportedly looking at the possibility of bolstering their frontcourt during the offseason in an effort to aid center Bam Adebayo.

“Miami has hopes of adding a further frontcourt presence alongside Adebayo, sources said, and has shown known interest in Christian Wood and P.J. Washington,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer wrote.

Wood is a 26-year-old center who went undrafted and has bounced around the NBA since entering the league during the 2015-16 season.

Now in his second season with the Houston Rockets, Wood has developed into a standout performer. This season, he’s averaging a double-double of 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game and is also averaging 2.2 assists per contest.

Washington is a 23-year-old power forward who’s spent all three of his NBA seasons as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. They drafted him with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This season, Washington is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. After starting during his first two seasons, he’s primarily come off the bench for the Hornets this year.

While there’s no guarantee that either the Rockets or Hornets will be open to trading Wood or Washington, the fact that both teams have losing records may make them more open to a deal.

The Heat may be able to make that happen by trading players like Herro and Duncan Robinson. The team has a reputation for doing everything they can to make a big splash in acquiring players.

Of course, right now, the Heat are doing just fine with the status quo. They have an Eastern Conference-best record of 44-23 and are in the midst of a seven-game home stand.