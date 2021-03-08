The Miami Heat are reportedly among the teams that have major interest in Orlando Magic big man Nikola Vucevic.

“The Heat, [San Antonio] Spurs, [Boston] Celtics, and [Charlotte] Hornets have all expressed significant interest in acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, league sources say,” wrote Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Vucevic, 30, is having a career campaign.

As a matter of fact, he’s posting a career-high 24.6 points per game on top of 11.6 rebounds per contest this season. He’s also shooting a blistering 41.2 percent shooting from downtown.

The veteran participated in the second All-Star game of his career on Sunday. However, Vucevic’s Magic are struggling in the standings. They hold the second worst record in the Eastern Conference at 13-23.

As a result, it makes sense that numerous playoff teams are expressing interest. The Heat could certainly use a boost as their championship potential has fizzled this season.

The top of Eastern Conference has significantly improved this year.

In fact, the Brooklyn Nets recently added former superstar Blake Griffin to their roster.

The Heat hold a 18-18 record.