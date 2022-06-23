The 2022 NBA Draft is fast approaching, so it’s no shock that a lot of deals are either taking place or being talked about in the form of rumors.

One rumor pegs the Miami Heat as a team that is trying to move its first-round pick for a future first-round pick and second-round pick in Thursday’s draft.

As the report indicates, the Heat’s desire to move off of the No. 27 pick will be primarily determined by whether or not one of the players the team has high interest in remains on the board at that time.

Update: Heat have explored acquiring a future 1st rd pick (likely Top 16 protected, preferably in 25 or 26) + a 2nd rd pick in tonight’s draft for #27 per source. Key element to scenario may be a coveted player slipping. Only handful of prospects would persuade them to keep 27 — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) June 23, 2022

The Heat were a team that had title aspirations in the 2021-22 NBA season, and they will surely have similar goals this season.

For that reason, drafting at the back of the first round doesn’t seem all that attractive. The Heat are looking for players that can help them win now. Late first-round selections rarely contribute in such a way.

It’s quite likely that the Heat are interested in trading one pick for two because it would give them more ammo to utilize if they try to complete a trade for a talented and established NBA player.

Based on the moves that have already taken place in the last 24 hours, Thursday’s draft figures to be an exciting one. Only time will tell if the Heat try to get a deal done before or during the draft.

Even if no deal is made, fans can expect the Heat to be rather active this offseason as they look to get over the hump and back to the NBA Finals.