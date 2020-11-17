 Report: Miami Heat guarantee deals for Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson - Heat Nation
Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn

The Miami Heat reportedly have guaranteed the unprotected deals for guard Kendrick Nunn and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson for next season.

Both Nunn and Robinson came on as focal pieces in Miami’s rotation last season.

Nunn started all 67 regular season games that he appeared in. The 25-year-old guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Robinson, 26, showed that he is one of the league’s elite shooters this season.

He shot a blistering 44.6 percent from beyond the arc during the 2019-20 campaign and also shot 47.0 percent from the field.

Robinson also worked his way into the starting lineup, starting 68 of the 73 regular season games he appeared in.

The University of Michigan product averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Both players figure to be a big part of Miami’s rotation next season.

