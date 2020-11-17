- Report: Miami Heat guarantee deals for Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson
- Report: Miami Heat ‘more than likely’ trading back in NBA draft
- Report: Miami Heat looking to swap draft picks with Eastern Conference team
- Giannis Antetokounmpo directly addresses rumors of him potentially joining Miami Heat
- Report: Talks of Bradley Beal to Miami Heat have ‘strongly increased’ over past few days
- Report: Miami Heat on Buddy Hield’s list of preferred trade destinations
- Report: Miami Heat have shown interest in Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker
- Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo drops huge hint on his plans to potentially join Miami Heat
- Miami Heat rumors: Kelly Olynyk expected to opt into player option by Thursday deadline
- 5 prospects the Miami Heat should seriously consider in the 2020 NBA Draft
Report: Miami Heat guarantee deals for Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson
- Updated: November 17, 2020
The Miami Heat reportedly have guaranteed the unprotected deals for guard Kendrick Nunn and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson for next season.
League source says Miami has guaranteed the unprotected deals of Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson for this season. Goodwill gesture for two important 2021 restricted free agents.
— John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) November 17, 2020
Both Nunn and Robinson came on as focal pieces in Miami’s rotation last season.
Nunn started all 67 regular season games that he appeared in. The 25-year-old guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Robinson, 26, showed that he is one of the league’s elite shooters this season.
He shot a blistering 44.6 percent from beyond the arc during the 2019-20 campaign and also shot 47.0 percent from the field.
Robinson also worked his way into the starting lineup, starting 68 of the 73 regular season games he appeared in.
The University of Michigan product averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Both players figure to be a big part of Miami’s rotation next season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login