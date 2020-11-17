The Miami Heat reportedly have guaranteed the unprotected deals for guard Kendrick Nunn and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson for next season.

League source says Miami has guaranteed the unprotected deals of Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson for this season. Goodwill gesture for two important 2021 restricted free agents. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) November 17, 2020

Both Nunn and Robinson came on as focal pieces in Miami’s rotation last season.

Nunn started all 67 regular season games that he appeared in. The 25-year-old guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Robinson, 26, showed that he is one of the league’s elite shooters this season.

He shot a blistering 44.6 percent from beyond the arc during the 2019-20 campaign and also shot 47.0 percent from the field.

Robinson also worked his way into the starting lineup, starting 68 of the 73 regular season games he appeared in.

The University of Michigan product averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Both players figure to be a big part of Miami’s rotation next season.