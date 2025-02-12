Report: Miami Heat front office ‘knows they made a mistake’ with Terry Rozier trade

Last season, the Miami Heat made a splash via trade by acquiring guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets.

Unfortunately, Rozier’s tenure in South Florida hasn’t gone to plan, and noise has been getting louder amid his struggles.

On Wednesday, Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports shared some information on where the Heat organization stands on Rozier.

“I can tell you that no one in the front office is forcing him (Erik Spoelstra) to play Rozier,” Skolnick wrote via Discord. “Especially not after the trade deadline.”

According to Skolnick, Miami’s front office knows it made a mistake with the trade.

“The front office knows they made a mistake with that trade btw,” Skolnick continued. “Just as we know on Five on the Floor that we made a mistake by endorsing it. Just shows that sometimes being too desperate to do ‘something’ can backfire.”

The Heat gave up guard Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick in order to make the trade happen. At the time of the deal, many fans were optimistic about the impact that Rozier would make in Miami. After all, he averaged exactly 20 points per game across several seasons with the Hornets, and the Heat had a need for that type of scoring punch.

But since joining the Heat, Rozier hasn’t looked like the same player. Across 78 total appearances with Miami, he has averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on inefficient shooting. He has made just 41.4 percent of his shots from the field and 33.3 percent of his shots from deep since the trade.

A neck injury also forced Rozier to miss the 2024 postseason, so he wasn’t able to contribute during the most important time of the year. This season, he has largely done a nice job of being available, but there are some fans who question whether he should even be seeing the floor.

The trade for Rozier was one of the most significant moves the Heat made during the Jimmy Butler era. During Butler’s tenure with the team, there were calls for the Heat to build a stronger supporting cast around him. But last season, Rozier and Butler were both sidelined during Miami’s first-round series against the Boston Celtics, which the Heat lost in five games.

Now, the Butler era is over, and one has to wonder how much longer Rozier’s tenure will last. He’s under contract through next season with the Heat.