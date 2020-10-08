 Report: Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder hoping to work out new contract with team - Heat Nation
Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder reaffirmed his desire to remain with the Miami Heat long term.

Crowder, 30, was acquired by Miami in a trade deadline deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The deal also brought Andre Iguodala to the Heat.

Crowder has been solid for Miami since coming over in the trade and is a big reason why it is in the NBA Finals.

During the regular season for the Heat, Crowder averaged 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

He also was a sniper from long range, shooting 44.5 percent from 3-point range since joining Miami.

The Heat would be smart to bring back Crowder, as he has proven to be a solid role piece around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Crowder and the Heat are trying to pull off the impossible and come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals against the Lakers.

