The Miami Heat reportedly expect to bring back two key pieces from their team last season.

Miami is “comfortable” that both guard Goran Dragic and forward Jae Crowder will agree to remain with the team.

“The Heat are comfortable that they will get verbal agreements from Goran Dragic & Jae Crowder to remain with the Heat. It’s expected to be a 1-year deal plus a team option”

Bringing back both Dragic and Crowder on one-year deals would be a huge win for the Heat.

It would keep the current core intact from last season’s championship run while also giving Miami the ability to pursue a major star in free agency next offseason.

Dragic averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game last season. He came up huge for Miami in the playoffs before he was injured in the NBA Finals.

Crowder was fantastic after coming over from the Memphis Grizzlies, as he shot 44.5 percent from 3-point range and averaged 11.9 points per game with Miami.

The Heat certainly hope that they can get these deals agreed to sooner rather than later as they try to piece together their roster for the 2020-21 season.