Report: Miami Heat don’t have meeting planned with Jalen Brunson after all

The Miami Heat reportedly don’t have a meeting scheduled with guard Jalen Brunson.

Have heard the same this morning from multiple league sources — no in-person meeting between the Heat and Brunson camp is planned at this point. https://t.co/dh3oRkKvi4 — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 30, 2022

Brunson, who may leave the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, was previously reported to have meetings set with the Mavericks, Heat and New York Knicks.

“There is a darkhorse team in play: the Miami Heat, as they’ve secured a meeting, too, sources said,” Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday. “In order for the Heat to acquire Brunson, it would take a sign-and-trade agreement.”

The Heat would need to orchestrate a sign-and-trade to add Brunson and would likely move off of one of their guards to do so. However, it appears that Brunson may not be on Miami’s radar after all.

Last season, Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc for Dallas.

The Villanova University product really increased his value with a strong showing in the playoffs, especially when Luka Doncic was out of the lineup.

Brunson has been heavily linked to the Knicks, as New York has shed the salaries of Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel to make an offer to Brunson that is expected to be worth over $100 million.

The Heat currently have Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro as their primary ball-handlers at the guard position.

It will be interesting to see if the team gets back in the Brunson sweepstakes when free agency opens on Thursday night.