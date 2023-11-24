Report: Miami Heat currently not pursuing Zach LaVine

Despite Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine listing the Miami Heat as one of his preferred landing spots, it seems like the Heat aren’t all that interested in the 28-year-old.

“But a person in close contact with the Heat front office said Miami has not been pursuing a trade for him, at least as of now,” wrote Heat insider Barry Jackson, who also stated he’d be surprised if that were to change.

Jackson also noted that the Heat aren’t interested in trading Tyler Herro for LaVine. Over the past few years, Herro has consistently been involved in trade rumors. It seems that whenever the Heat get linked to a star player, the University of Kentucky product immediately gets thrown into potential trade packages.

Herro is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. He was playing arguably the best basketball of his professional career before getting hurt. In eight games so far this season, the former first-round pick is recording 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while knocking down 44.7 percent of his shots from the field and 41.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

As for LaVine, he’s played in 15 games for the Bulls. He’s averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 33.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Herro’s and LaVine’s stats are pretty similar. However, something important to note is that their salaries are pretty different. Herro is making $27 million this season and won’t make over $33 million for any season throughout his current four-year deal, which is set to expire after the 2026-27 season.

On the other hand, LaVine is making a little more than $40 million this season and will make more than $40 million in each of the next two campaigns. He holds a player option for the 2026-27 campaign at a little under $49 million.

Some might believe that trading Herro for LaVine isn’t worth the increase in salary. It seems the Heat agree with that thinking for the time being.

After a rough start to the season, Miami is now 10-5. It has won nine of its last 10 games and visits the New York Knicks on Friday night. Chicago is really struggling, as it currently sports a 5-11 record.

The Heat and Bulls recently played each other twice in Chicago, and their next matchups won’t come until December.