Report: Miami Heat could revisit previous trade talks with Atlanta Hawks regarding John Collins

The Miami Heat could revisit trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks centered around forward John Collins, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Lowe discussed Miami being active in trade talks in the latest episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast.

“There has been some Miami, John Collins chatter,” Lowe said. “It’s old. It might be months old. I don’t think it was ever really serious at all. They might revisit that.”

While the Heat may want to revisit talks for Collins, it’s hard to see the Hawks trading him at this point in the offseason.

Atlanta has already traded away Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter this offseason to upgrade its defense. The team brought in All-Star guard Dejounte Murray as well as wing defender Justin Holiday in separate trades.

Right now, it looks like Collins fits in well with the Hawks roster despite the fact that he has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time.

Last season, Collins appeared in 54 games for Atlanta. He averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat could use a player like Collins to fill a hole in their frontcourt left by P.J. Tucker’s departure this offseason.

Still, it would likely take a significant package from Miami to pry Collins away from a Hawks team that is trying to contend for an NBA title in the 2022-23 season.

The Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. They are hoping players like Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo can step up and take the team to new heights in the 2022-23 campaign.