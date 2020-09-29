While the Miami Heat are getting ready to battle the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, they are always looking for ways to improve as championship contenders.

As a matter of fact, the Heat could improve their roster by adding Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell in the offseason.

One Eastern Conference executive suggested the Miami Heat as a possible destination for Montrezl Harrell "They will leave space for Giannis, but they could give [Harrell] a big one-year deal. They always figure it out." (Via Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report) pic.twitter.com/oN2cJj8oRi — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 29, 2020

Harrel, 26, had a breakout campaign during the 2019-20 regular season.

The 6-foot-7 pro put up a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Clippers during the regular season. He was named the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

However, the superb regular season production did not translate to the postseason. Harrell averaged just 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in the 2020 playoffs.

Furthermore, the Clippers fizzled out in the second round to the Denver Nuggets. They embarrassingly lost the series despite having a 3-1 lead. The disappointing upset led Clippers head coach Doc Rivers to get fired.

The Heat have their eyes set on Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the free agency of 2021; however, they can bring on Harrell for a year without altering their plans for the international standout.

The Heat take on the Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.