Report: Miami Heat could have Marvin Bagley III on radar if he’s bought out by Sacramento Kings - Heat Nation

According to a report, big man Marvin Bagley III could be on the Miami Heat’s radar if he’s bought out by the Sacramento Kings.

Bagley was recently informed that he will not be a part of Sacramento’s rotation in the team’s opening game.

Of course, this counts as only a loose connection. But if Bagley is bought out he could be on Miami's radar. At $11.3M, he makes too much for the Heat to match in a trade. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 20, 2021

It remains to be seen how Bagley’s stint with the Kings will unfold from here, but it certainly seems like his agent wants to find the former first-round pick a better situation than the one he’s currently in.

In the 2020-21 season, Bagley posted averages of 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He knocked down 50.4 percent of his shots from the field and a career-best 34.3 percent of his shots from 3-point land.

If the Heat were to add Bagley, it would provide the team with some nice depth in the frontcourt. Moreover, the youngster would likely benefit greatly from a change of scenery.

Time will tell where the 22-year-old will land. For now, he remains a member of the Kings organization.