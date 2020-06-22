Report: Miami Heat Could Exceed 17-Player Limit If They Lose Someone Due to COVID-19

The Miami Heat are expected to take their full roster to the 2019-20 resumption site in Orlando, Fla.

However, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reported that the Heat would be able to add a player if the team loses someone due to a COVID-related illness.

“In addition, the Sun Sentinel has confirmed through an NBA source that even if the Heat remain at the 17-player maximum, they still would be able to exceed that total should a player be lost before or during the restart due to COVID-related illness,” Winderman wrote. “However, from the last day of the seeding games through the playoffs, the only players allowed to be added would be those with three or fewer seasons of experience.”

While it would be awful if a player caught the coronavirus, it wouldn’t be a shocker.

After all, that is the primary reason the NBA rushed to abruptly suspend the 2019-20 season back in March.

Commissioner Adam Silver immediately paused the season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus on March 11. In addition, several other players from across the league contracted the virus as well.

COVID-19 cases in Florida have been skyrocketing in recent weeks. As a result, it is extremely understandable if players decide to sit out or teams have to reshuffle plans if a player contracts the contagious virus.

Nonetheless, the Heat are focused on making a championship run this season. Miami is currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Star Jimmy Butler leads the team in scoring with 20.2 points per game this season. First-time All-Star Bam Adebayo is putting up 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest this year.