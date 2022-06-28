Report: Miami Heat checked in on Dejounte Murray

The Miami Heat are always known to be potential big players during the offseason, and this summer seems to be no different.

One of the best players that is considered to be available via trade this offseason is San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

According to a recent report, the Heat checked in on Murray a few weeks back.

“I did get indications that a few weeks back, Miami checked in on Dejounte Murray,” the Five on the Floor podcast reported.

The report was followed up by acknowledgment that Murray seems to be headed elsewhere already, though nothing has yet been set in stone.

The truth is that the Heat’s tradition of checking in on talented players that are considered available during the offseason is something fans are quite used to. Miami seems to be often mentioned as a possible destination for players that are either set to become free agents or are seen as being on the trade block. The Heat don’t always land the big fish, but they are often in contention.

That strategy to always see what is out there is one of the reasons why the Heat have been among the best teams in the league over the last decade or so. It is also why Heat president Pat Riley is still considered to be one of the better executives in the entire league.

There have already been a number of rumors linking talented players to the Heat. Whether or not any of them actually end up in South Florida is still unclear.