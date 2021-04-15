 Report: Isaiah Thomas receiving interest from Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks - Heat Nation
Isaiah Thomas Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are reportedly keeping an eye on free agent Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas, 32, recently concluded a short stint with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The point guard appeared in three contests for the Pelicans. He put up 7.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 boards in 16.0 minutes per game this season.

Although Thomas averaged very few points for the Pelicans this season, he has great credibility as a scorer and veteran in the league. He has career averages of 18.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 boards per game.

The Heat are trying to get back to the NBA Finals. They’ve bolstered the roster with newcomers Trevor Ariza, Victor Oladipo and Nemanja Bjelica.

The Heat hold a 28-26 record this season.

