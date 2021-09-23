Report: Miami Heat believe KZ Okpala can become rotation player if he develops corner 3

The Miami Heat reportedly believe that forward KZ Okpala can become a rotation player if he is able to develop his 3-point shot from the corners.

“The Heat believes Okpala can be a rotation player if he ever develops his corner three (a big if),” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote. “Okpala is just 12 for 51 (23.5 percent) on 3-pointers in his career and struggled with 3-point shooting during most of summer league.”

Earlier this offseason, an anonymous NBA scout took a shot at Okpala’s ceiling as a player, calling him a “marginal” NBA player.

The Heat certainly would like to see Okpala develop and become part of their core, but he hasn’t been able to hold down a consistent spot in the rotation so far in his career.

Last season, Okpala averaged 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12.1 minutes per game. He shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 24.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The 22-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent in the 2022 offseason.

Miami is looking to get back to the NBA Finals after adding Kyle Lowry this offseason.