Report: Miami Heat being linked to Mo Bamba

The Miami Heat reportedly are a potential landing spot for Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba in free agency this offseason.

Bamba, 24, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Magic. The University of Texas product is a restricted free agent this coming offseason.

The Heat appear to be looking for some improved depth at the center position behind Bam Adebayo with their interest in Bamba. Last season, Adebayo missed time with a thumb injury and Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven were the primary replacements for him in the frontcourt.

Bamba has appeared in 226 games and made 75 starts during his first four NBA seasons, all with Orlando. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in the 2021-22 campaign while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The 2021-22 was objectively Bamba’s best in the NBA, and the Heat could be looking to capitalize on some of his potential as a shot-blocker and outside shooter at the center position.

Since Bamba is a restricted free agent, the Magic could match any offer for him in the offseason as long as they extend him a qualifying offer. However, Orlando has the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a proven center in Wendell Carter Jr., so it may be content with letting Bamba walk this offseason.

The Heat finished with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference during the 2021-22 campaign, but they fell short in the Eastern Conference Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics.

Bamba could make Miami a more dynamic team on both ends of the floor in the 2022-23 season, but the team is likely going to have competition for the young big man’s services this offseason.