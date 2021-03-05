The Miami Heat are reportedly monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

One NBA executive says the Miami Heat are monitoring Karl-Anthony Towns, per @massey_evan "Miami would like to make a big deal and they have their eyes on Karl-Anthony Towns. They are in wait and see mode with that situation." pic.twitter.com/y7yyC2rIFX — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 5, 2021

Towns, 25, is one of the best big men in the NBA.

The center has career averages of 22.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

However, as great is Towns is, he’s only been to the postseason once in his career. As a matter of fact, the Timberwolves have the worst record in the league this season at 7-29.

Certainly, Towns would love to play for a competitor. The one time Towns went to the playoffs was when star Jimmy Butler was on his team during the 2017-18 season.

Last season, Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals. Although the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, they clearly have a winning culture that could attract Towns in the near future.