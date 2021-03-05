 Report: Miami Heat are monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Miami Heat are monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns

Report: Miami Heat are monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are reportedly monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns, 25, is one of the best big men in the NBA.

The center has career averages of 22.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

However, as great is Towns is, he’s only been to the postseason once in his career. As a matter of fact, the Timberwolves have the worst record in the league this season at 7-29.

Certainly, Towns would love to play for a competitor. The one time Towns went to the playoffs was when star Jimmy Butler was on his team during the 2017-18 season.

Last season, Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals. Although the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, they clearly have a winning culture that could attract Towns in the near future.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login