Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Miami Heat are already going to Bronny James’ games and taking notes on him

David Akerman
4 Min Read
Bronny James USC
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James left a strong mark on the Miami Heat during his four years with the team, and perhaps his son Bronny will be able to do the same in the future.

The Heat are reportedly already going to the younger James’ college games and taking notes on him, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

The younger James is in his first season at the University of Southern California (USC) and made his Trojans debut last month after recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during an offseason workout.

Through six games with USC, the younger James is recording 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while knocking down 50.0 percent of his shots from the field and 31.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The 19-year-old has yet to start a game and receiving only 16.8 minutes of playing time per contest.

He had arguably his best game of the season against Oregon State University recently, totaling 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 2-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

It seems as though the health scare the younger James suffered over the summer has knocked him down some draft boards. Perhaps he’ll end up returning to USC for at least another season to improve his draft stock. However, there’s still plenty of time left this season for him to cement himself as a sure-fire first-round pick.

As for the elder James, he’s in his 21st NBA season and showing that he remains among the league’s best players. While he’s had a solid season from an individual standpoint, his Lakers have been struggling as of late and sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

L.A. is on a three-game losing streak, and reports of a rift between head coach Darvin Ham and the team’s locker room recently surfaced.

However, a high-ranking Lakers source pushed back against the idea that Ham’s job is in immediate jeopardy. It’ll be interesting to see if Ham and elder James can work together to help the Lakers turn things around.

Something to keep in mind is that the elder James has been very open about his desire to play with his eldest son. The league’s all-time leading scorer holds a player option for next season, so he could become a free agent in the 2024 offseason.

That would allow him to sign with the team that were to acquire his son, should he enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

One former NBA executive recently said that he doesn’t think teams — especially lottery ones — will target the younger James just to lure the elder James.

Only time will tell if the Heat become the younger James’ first NBA team and are able to reunite with the elder James sometime in the near future.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By David Akerman
David is a Miami native and University of Maryland graduate with experience in writing, editing and video production. He is a proud contributor of Heat Nation.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Goran Dragic
Goran Dragic says he only wanted to play for Miami Heat despite having offers from European powerhouses
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and LeBron James
Jaime Jaquez Jr. on jumper over LeBron James: ‘I’m going to show that to my kids, when I have kids’
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo admits he’s constantly up late watching film, but saves texts for ‘insomniac’ Erik Spoelstra for later
Miami Heat News
Chris Bosh and LeBron James
Famous financial advisor claims she was responsible for getting LeBron James and Chris Bosh on Miami Heat
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?