Report: Miami Heat are a ‘team to watch’ for Mitchell Robinson in free agency

The Miami Heat reportedly “are a team to watch” in free agency regarding New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

According to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, the Heat are expected to have their eyes on Robinson when he hits free agency this coming offseason. Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent.

“The Heat will have their full mid level next year and would have eyes on him,” Deveney said. “[That] would be an interesting frontcourt with him and Bam Adebayo, a couple of shot-blockers there. Certainly, the Heat are a team to watch for Robinson. And anytime a big man comes up, Charlotte comes up almost like it is just a reaction. That would be interesting.”

It would be interesting how the Heat view Robinson in their long-term rotation since he would likely play behind Adebayo rather than alongside him in the rotation.

Adebayo and Robinson both don’t shoot the 3-ball, so it may be hard for the Heat to stretch the floor if they are both on the court at the same time.

However, Robinson would be a great insurance policy to have on Adebayo. The Heat big man did miss time this season with a thumb injury, and having a starting-caliber center like Robinson to fill in would certainly go a long way for the Heat.

This season, Robinson is averaging 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game for the Knicks. He is also shooting an impressive 76.2 percent from the field.

Robinson’s offensive game is mainly limited to dunks, offensive rebounds and alley-oops, but he is extremely effective in that role.

If the Knicks allow Robinson to walk, it will be interesting to see if Miami is one of the top teams on the open market that pursues him this coming offseason.