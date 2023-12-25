Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks maintain ‘healthy level of admiration’ for P.J. Tucker

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
P.J. Tucker and Luka Doncic

The Miami Heat reportedly may have interest in a reunion with P.J. Tucker if the Los Angeles Clippers decide to move on from the veteran forward.

Making things a bit more interesting is that that the Heat could be competing with the Milwaukee Bucks for Tucker’s services.

“The Bucks and the Heat are two Eastern Conference title contenders that A) are both playing on this Christmas and B) still maintain a healthy level of admiration, league sources say, for the Clippers’ out-of-favor P.J. Tucker,” wrote Marc Stein.

“Does that mean Milwaukee or Miami will emerge as a potential trade destinations for Tucker?

“It’s not nearly that simple.”

The Heat and Bucks are two of the primary contenders in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee this offseason acquired Damian Lillard in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers after it was thought the All-Star guard would ultimately wind up with Miami.

Tucker played for the Heat during the 2021-22 season and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason following that campaign.

He is averaging just 1.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 12 appearances for the Clippers this season after being traded to Los Angeles by the 76ers earlier this season as part of the deal that included James Harden.

The 38-year-old has not appeared in a game since Nov. 27. He has played for seven different teams over the course of his 13 NBA seasons and averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 71 appearances for Miami. He started all 18 playoff games for the Heat as they advanced to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, which they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

The Heat are looking to get back there again and could make use of Tucker’s experience. Miami is taking a 17-12 record into its Christmas night matchup against Philadelphia. Milwaukee has a 22-8 record after losing to the New York Knicks earlier Monday.

The Heat have won two in a row after losing their first game with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo back in the lineup. They both returned Dec. 18 after Herro did not play since early November because of a sprained right ankle injury and Adebayo had to sit out seven games because of a bruised left hip.

The Heat will again play without Jimmy Butler on Monday because of a left calf strain.

Miami has used 17 different players and 13 different starters so far this season. Perhaps Tucker will someday return to the organization and become part of that mix going forward.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Miami Heat get hit with brutal injury news ahead of Christmas Day matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Report: Jimmy Butler and 2 other Miami Heat players miss practice ahead of Philadelphia 76ers game
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Tyler Herro unfazed by outside noise: ‘People love to talk about me’
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s immediate reaction to Miami Heat announcing that Udonis Haslem’s jersey is getting retired
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?