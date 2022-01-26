Report: Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers interested in John Wall

The Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat would have interest in Houston Rockets guard John Wall if he becomes a free agent, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The L.A. Clippers and the Miami Heat are among the teams known to have interest in Wall should he become a free agent, but Wall and the Rockets have conceded that buyout talks, to this point, are unrealistic with so much money left on Wall’s contract,” Stein wrote. “He is earning $44.3 million this season and holds a player option for next season worth $47.4 million … figures almost identical to [Russell] Westbrook’s contract.”

Wall has yet to play for the Rockets this season as he and the team try to figure out the best move for his future.

The five-time All-Star appeared in 40 games for Houston in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat don’t seem to be willing to make a deal for Wall, but if the team can get him in the buyout market it may make sense for its playoff run.

Miami has dealt with a ton of injuries this season, and it has relied on its depth to keep itself atop the Eastern Conference standings.

If Wall does get bought out, the Heat could add him as insurance behind Kyle Lowry and take some pressure off young guard Gabe Vincent.

While Wall has played just 72 games since the start of the 2018-19 season, he could have a major impact in a smaller role with a playoff team like Miami.

A talented passer, Wall could help Miami manage Lowry’s minutes down the stretch of the regular season as it looks to make a NBA Finals run in the 2021-22 campaign.

While a buyout seems unlikely, Miami appears to be poised to try and take advantage if it does happen.