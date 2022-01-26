- Report: Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers interested in John Wall
- Duncan Robinson describes why Dewayne Dedmon is the ‘kind of guy you love to play with’
- Here’s the lavish 40th birthday gift Dwyane Wade got himself that ‘no one was able to find’
- Report: Tyler Herro exits health and safety protocols for Miami Heat
- Gilbert Arenas blasts Frank Vogel for not sweeping Miami Heat in 2020 NBA Finals
- LeBron James sends special 305 tribute to city of Miami after Heat beat Lakers
- Report: Miami Heat expressing strong interest in Christian Wood
- LeBron James details the respect he has for Jimmy Butler following their tough head-to-head matchup
- Jimmy Butler surpasses LeBron James in distinct category after Heat squeak by Lakers
- Erik Spoelstra says his sons are big fans of LeBron James for an unconventional reason
Report: Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers interested in John Wall
- Updated: January 26, 2022
The Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat would have interest in Houston Rockets guard John Wall if he becomes a free agent, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
“The L.A. Clippers and the Miami Heat are among the teams known to have interest in Wall should he become a free agent, but Wall and the Rockets have conceded that buyout talks, to this point, are unrealistic with so much money left on Wall’s contract,” Stein wrote. “He is earning $44.3 million this season and holds a player option for next season worth $47.4 million … figures almost identical to [Russell] Westbrook’s contract.”
Wall has yet to play for the Rockets this season as he and the team try to figure out the best move for his future.
The five-time All-Star appeared in 40 games for Houston in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.
The Heat don’t seem to be willing to make a deal for Wall, but if the team can get him in the buyout market it may make sense for its playoff run.
Miami has dealt with a ton of injuries this season, and it has relied on its depth to keep itself atop the Eastern Conference standings.
If Wall does get bought out, the Heat could add him as insurance behind Kyle Lowry and take some pressure off young guard Gabe Vincent.
While Wall has played just 72 games since the start of the 2018-19 season, he could have a major impact in a smaller role with a playoff team like Miami.
A talented passer, Wall could help Miami manage Lowry’s minutes down the stretch of the regular season as it looks to make a NBA Finals run in the 2021-22 campaign.
While a buyout seems unlikely, Miami appears to be poised to try and take advantage if it does happen.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login