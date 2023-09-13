Report: Miami Heat and Boston Celtics among teams interested in former Cleveland Cavaliers starter

After the Cleveland Cavaliers added a key player from the 2022-23 Miami Heat earlier this offseason in Max Strus, the 2023 Eastern Conference champions may be looking to return the favor.

Lamar Stevens, a wing who’s currently on the market after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Cavs, is reportedly attracting interest from several teams, including the Heat.

“Free agent swingman Lamar Stevens has drawn interest from several teams, including the [Boston] Celtics, [Minnesota] Timberwolves, [Houston] Rockets and Heat, HoopsHype has learned,” wrote NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Stevens was actually involved in the sign-and-trade that got Strus to the Cavs. It was a three-team transaction overall, with Stevens being dealt to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs waived him after acquiring him, and he’s now a free agent.

The 26-year-old played a notable role for the Cavs last season, appearing in 62 games in the regular season while getting 25 starts. Across 18.1 minutes per contest, he averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3-point range.

When Cleveland’s rotation shortened in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Stevens found himself on the outside looking in, as he appeared in just two games and saw minimal playing time.

It’s no secret that the Heat have had a frustrating offseason while being handcuffed due to the Damian Lillard trade saga. As the Portland Trail Blazers have seemingly been uncooperative in trade talks, the Heat have reportedly missed chances to add some key players due to the uncertainties they’re facing.

If the Heat were to add Stevens, he’d likely find himself in the rotation, especially if the team eventually acquires Lillard and trades away some wings in the process. The fact that there’s so much interest in the Philadelphia native may indicate that he’s one of the better players still on the market this offseason.

It’s also worth noting that Stevens came into the league as an undrafted player, and it’s common knowledge that the Heat have had a lot of luck with players like that over the years. Stevens could be motivated by the idea of getting to work with a Heat organization that would do everything in its power to maximize his potential.

The 2023-24 season is getting closer, so it’ll be interesting to see where Stevens ends up.