Report: Miami Heat among teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie
- Updated: June 23, 2021
The Miami Heat are reportedly joining the growing list of teams that may pursue guard Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency this offseason.
The #Heat are among the teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Dinwiddie would add more firepower to Miami's back-court and would help divert attention from Jimmy Butler.
— Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 23, 2021
With Goran Dragic set to potentially hit free agency this offseason, Miami’s backcourt will likely need some reinforcements.
If Dragic leaves, his presence will certainly be missed, as the 35-year-old has averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over seven seasons with the Heat. During his tenure, he’s shot the ball at an excellent 45.7 percent clip from the field.
Dinwiddie would likely be able to make up for the lost production. He missed almost the entire 2020-21 campaign due to an ACL injury, but the former second-round pick had developed into one of the more underrated guards in the league before the injury.
In his last season before the ACL tear, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He shot 41.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3-point land.
The market for Dinwiddie is shaping up to be a competitive one, but like always, Miami is an attractive landing spot for any free agent.
The Heat are looking to ensure that their 2021-22 season does not end the in same way that their 2020-21 campaign did.
