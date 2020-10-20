The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in San Diego State University guard Malachi Flynn.

New name I’ve heard the Heat are intrigued by in the 2020 Draft: Guard Malachi Flynn from SD State. — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) October 19, 2020

Flynn is coming off a great season in which he averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three. For his performances during the 2019-20 season, Flynn was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old is quick with the ball and very good in pick-and-roll situations and a solid playmaker. Besides shooting well from the field and three-point range, Flynn is also an excellent free throw shooter, having shot 85.7 percent from the line last season.

Flynn is also a very capable defender, having recorded 1.8 steals per game last season. Although his size might not allow him to guard multiple positions, he should be able to hold his own against point guards and some shooting guards.

Given his skills and capabilities, Flynn seems to be a perfect fit for this Heat roster, and it will surely be interesting to see if he ends up in Miami.

The Heat hold the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which is currently scheduled to be on Nov. 18.