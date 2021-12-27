Report: Max Strus has studied footage of Klay Thompson and Joe Harris

Miami Heat youngster Max Strus has shown massive signs of growth recently.

One area where the 25-year-old has displayed a lot of promise is from beyond the arc. He’s shooting 40.4 percent from deep this season.

Strus’ success with 3-pointers might have something to do with the fact that he has reportedly studied two of the best shooters in the NBA. Those guys are Joe Harris and Klay Thompson.

“One player that Strus has studied: Brooklyn Nets wing Joe Harris,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Strus thinks he has a “lot in common” with Harris.

“We have a lot in common,” Strus said. “I’ve been able to talk to him a bunch too, so that’s been good.”

As for Thompson, although he hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2018-19 season, he’s still making an impact on players like Strus.

“He also has studied tape of Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson,” Jackson wrote of Strus.

Due to COVID-19 issues and injuries, the Heat have needed some players to step up lately. Strus has been a massive help.

The third-year player is on an outstanding run right now. Over his last 15 games, he’s averaging 14.5 points per contest while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from deep.

Over his last five games, he’s averaging 22.6 points per contest while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep. He’s making it quite clear that he has a very high ceiling in the NBA.

In addition to Harris and Thompson, Duncan Robinson is another player who Harris is learning from.

“And just being here, you get to watch Duncan every day so there a lot of things you can learn from him,” Strus said.

It has been a rocky season for Robinson, but he’s clearly making an impact on Strus. That’s a big win for Miami.

It’ll certainly be fascinating for Heat fans to see where Strus goes from here. The hope is that he will evolve into one of the league’s many young stars.