If the Miami Heat are unable to acquire a major asset during the offseason, a new report indicates that they could end up pursuing veteran LaMarcus Aldridge.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted that Aldridge, once a player the Heat pursued in free agency, has seen a decline in his game since the Heat made that effort. However, the veteran is still able to offer a team solid production in the paint.

“San Antonio power forward LaMarcus Aldridge: He’s no longer the All Star that Pat Riley took to dinner five years ago,” Jackson wrote. “But even at 35, he’s still quite effective, averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds last season and shooting 38.9 percent on threes. If the top names on Miami’s 2021 priority list don’t materialize, Aldridge would be a possibility on a one-year deal. “He also could be a trade option this offseason.”

Aldridge missed several games after he suffered a shoulder injury this past February. That problem led to surgery in April that officially ended his season.

Still, Aldridge has 16 years of NBA experience and would give the Heat a physical presence and someone who could be an option from beyond the arc.

The Heat will pursue plenty of top players during this offseason, hoping it helps them capture the title that eluded them this year. Even though Aldridge is no longer at his peak, he would make for an impressive consolation prize.