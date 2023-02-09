Report: Kyle Lowry’s return from knee injury isn’t imminent

Miami Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry’s return from his current knee injury isn’t imminent, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Lowry has missed Miami’s last two games with the issue, which has thrust guard Gabe Vincent into the starting lineup.

Lowry's return from knee soreness/inflammation is not considered imminent. Could take some time but expectation is he will play again this season. Read on Lowry's health could help determine aggressiveness in what should be interesting PG buyout market. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 9, 2023

The Heat did not make a trade for a guard at the league’s deadline on Thursday, but they could be active in the buyout market.

There are several potential options for Miami, including Russell Westbrook, Reggie Jackson, Patrick Beverley and John Wall. These players were all dealt prior to the deadline and are expected to be bought out by their new teams.

All four veterans have playoff experience and could give the Heat a boost behind Vincent until Lowry is able to return to the lineup.

The 2022-23 season has been a tough one for Lowry, even though he’s started every game he’s played in for Miami. The veteran guard is really struggling with his jumper, shooting his worst percentage from beyond the arc since the 2009-10 season when he was with the Houston Rockets.

The Heat have Lowry under contract through next season, so they are certainly hoping he can return and contribute this season. If not, it may make it hard for the team to rely on him being a part of the rotation going forward.

This season, the six-time All-Star is averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

While those aren’t’ terrible numbers, they are certainly a step back from what Lowry did for the Toronto Raptors prior to coming to Miami in a sign-and-trade deal ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Lowry missed time with an injury in the playoffs last season, but the Heat still made the Eastern Conference Finals. The team ultimately fell short against the Boston Celtics in Game 7, but the Heat have shown they can compete for a deep playoff run with this current core.

Miami is hoping that Lowry will be able to come back from this knee injury for the stretch run and contribute to another playoff run.

The Heat currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference following Thursday’s trade deadline.