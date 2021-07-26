Report: Kyle Lowry not inclined to accept less money to make deal work with Miami Heat

According to a recent report, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is not inclined to take a team-friendly deal with the Miami Heat in order to reach an agreement.

“The source said Lowry holds the Heat in high regard — and is close with Jimmy Butler — but isn’t necessarily inclined to accept less from Miami if one of those other teams offers more,” wrote Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Lowry is considered one of the best point guards on the free-agent market this offseason, and he figures to receive offers from several teams. If Miami wants to win the sweepstakes, it sounds like the organization is going to have to pay up.

In the 2020-21 season, Lowry showed that he still has what it takes to be a productive NBA player. Despite his age, he averaged 17.2 points. 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep.

Lowry is a six-time All-Star and is one of the best facilitators in the game. His court vision is what separates him from most other players. It’s no surprise that there is a high demand for his services.

Lowry knows what it’s like to win a championship, as he accomplished the ultimate goal with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Miami would surely love to get him his second ring.