- Updated: November 18, 2020
Even though the Miami Heat possess several rapidly improving young players, they aren’t content to stand pat this offseason.
There appears to be a chance that guard Kendrick Nunn will be dealt tonight.
Kendrick Nunn has been told that there is a chance he may be moved tonight, per sources.@5ReasonsSports @GregSylvander
— Clutch NBA (@ClutchNBA5R) November 19, 2020
Nunn is something of a real-life Horatio Alger tale. After Nunn’s fourth year of college ball in 2017-18, he went undrafted.
He signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors that summer, but was waived a few months later, and then played a slate of games for their G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors.
The Heat took a flyer on Nunn shortly afterward, and it has paid off more than most could have expected.
The Chicago, Ill. native averaged 15.3 points and 3.3 assists in 29.3 minutes per game this past season for Miami.
But perhaps the biggest surprise of all is that Nunn finished second in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year balloting, finishing ahead of even the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, who’s already a bonafide star.
