Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk reportedly has been mentioned in the team’s recent trade talks.

The Heat have been looking to add a versatile power forward, and trading Olynyk’s expiring contract could help Miami facilitate a deal.

In addition, if the Heat acquire a power forward, it could make Olynyk expendable as that has been one of his roles for the squad.

This season, Olynyk is averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Heat have been connected to San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge ahead of the trade deadline, and it is possible that Olynyk could get moved for him.

The Heat have been searching for an upgrade at forward since losing Jae Crowder in free agency last offseason.