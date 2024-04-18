Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Jimmy Butler still hasn’t been evaluated as Miami Heat insiders critique Shams Charania’s reporting

Peter Dewey
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly hasn’t been evaluated yet for his knee injury that he suffered on Wednesday night in the Heat’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Butler is expected to miss multiple weeks, but multiple Miami Heat beat reporters have chimed in to share that Butler has yet to even undergo an MRI.

The Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman shared that Butler’s MRI isn’t scheduled until 3:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, which would make it hard to know the exact extent of Butler’s injury without him undergoing the imaging.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson also chimed in on the Butler front, implying that Charania wants to jump in front of the story. He shared that there is no diagnosis of the Heat star just yet.

However, Jackson did suggest that Charania’s reporting will likely end up being right in the end.

There is some serious concern with the Heat potentially having to play without Butler on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls in a win-or-go-home matchup for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler went down in the first quarter on Wednesday after Kelly Oubre Jr. fell on his leg, but he ended up staying in the game for the Heat.

The star wing wasn’t himself, though, finishing the matchup with just 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field.

Miami does have a lot of experience this season without Butler in the lineup, as he missed 22 games during the regular season. The Heat went 13-9 in those matchups.

Players like Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and potentially Terry Rozier, who missed Wednesday’s game with a neck injury, will be called upon to step up if Butler can’t go on Friday.

Herro scored 25 points in the loss to the Sixers, but he shot just 9-for-27 from the field. Plus, Adebayo was limited to just 10 points on nine shots in the loss. Miami will need him to be more aggressive if Butler doesn’t play.

Butler has been a dominant playoff performer in the past, leading the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the four previous seasons. He’s also brought the franchise to the NBA Finals twice.

The Heat and Bulls are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST on Friday night at Kaseya Center in Miami.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

