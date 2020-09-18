Since making the move to South Florida, All-Star Jimmy Butler has rekindled the Miami Heat’s championship culture.

Monday was his 31st birthday, and instead of making it about him, Butler made it about his teammates.

Jimmy Butler bought his teammates a gourmet dinner for his own birthday Monday.

His chef prepared it.

Jimmy dislikes his birthday so he had his @MiamiHEAT teammates come in,get the delicious food,take it to their rooms and eat. “I love y’all..let’s get this ring”.#HEATTwitter — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 18, 2020

In recent years, the Heat struggled through mediocrity after LeBron James left to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chris Bosh retired due to blood clots and Dwyane Wade declined due to age.

Thanks to Butler’s arrival, the Heat have emerged once again as title contenders.

The former Marquette University star is perfect for the Heat culture that was originally fostered by team president Pat Riley.

Butler’s confrontational leadership style was feared and criticized in the past, but in Miami it has not just been accepted, it’s been embraced.

His penchant for dominating in crunch time has put the Heat two wins away from a trip to the NBA Finals.

It was Butler’s heroics that carried them past the Milwaukee Bucks and has now helped them take a 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.