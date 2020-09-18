 Report: Jimmy Butler Showed Incredible Bond With Miami Heat Teammates With Selfless Birthday Act - Heat Nation
Report: Jimmy Butler Showed Incredible Bond With Miami Heat Teammates With Selfless Birthday Act

Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk and Goran Dragic Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Since making the move to South Florida, All-Star Jimmy Butler has rekindled the Miami Heat’s championship culture.

Monday was his 31st birthday, and instead of making it about him, Butler made it about his teammates.

In recent years, the Heat struggled through mediocrity after LeBron James left to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chris Bosh retired due to blood clots and Dwyane Wade declined due to age.

Thanks to Butler’s arrival, the Heat have emerged once again as title contenders.

The former Marquette University star is perfect for the Heat culture that was originally fostered by team president Pat Riley.

Butler’s confrontational leadership style was feared and criticized in the past, but in Miami it has not just been accepted, it’s been embraced.

His penchant for dominating in crunch time has put the Heat two wins away from a trip to the NBA Finals.

It was Butler’s heroics that carried them past the Milwaukee Bucks and has now helped them take a 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

