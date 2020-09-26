Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler spent the 2017-18 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves as well as part of the 2018-19 campaign before he was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers.

During his time in Minnesota, Butler clearly had a riff with the Timberwolves’ players and front office.

At the time, current Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was coaching Butler in Minnesota and tried to get him to be patient, but Butler reportedly feared he was wasting his prime with the Timberwolves.

“Butler didn’t like some of the guys’ lack of professionalism,” one NBA source told the New York Post. “[Jimmy] and Tom had long talks about how to deal with it. When Butler realized it was unsolvable, he lashed out at the organization. His clock was ticking on his prime and didn’t want to waste it and forced his way out. Tommy was telling him to have patience, see it through.”

Now, Butler seems to be in a perfect culture for his playing style in Miami.

The Heat culture certainly is more than just a catchphrase, and Miami has proven that by making the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat and Butler lead the Boston Celtics 3-2 heading into Game 6. Butler is looking to bring Miami back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.