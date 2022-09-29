Report: Jae Crowder has been in contact with the Miami Heat

One of the best players that is obtainable by trade in the NBA at the moment is Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Crowder would not be taking part in the Suns’ training camp. The two sides have seemingly agreed to part ways after the Suns made it clear that they were not going to re-sign him to a new deal or guarantee him a place in the starting or closing lineups.

Now, both sides are reportedly working together to facilitate a trade. As it happens, the Miami Heat have seemingly thrown their hats in the ring.

“Jae Crowder’s agent has been given permission to seek a trade for Crowder, and we hear there has been contact with the Heat.” – @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/dqZU8ZXvSl — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 29, 2022

Given the history that the Heat and Crowder share, as well as the Heat’s current needs in the frontcourt, the news that they could be pursuing the veteran is really not that big of a shock.

Crowder played with the Heat for the latter portion of the 2019-20 regular season after a pre-deadline deal, and he served as a full-time starter throughout the team’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

He played quite well with the Heat, especially in the playoffs, averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He has spent the last two seasons with the Suns and advanced to the 2021 NBA Finals as well. Sadly, the outcome for his side in both years was a loss.

From the Heat’s point of view, Crowder could save them from what is absolutely their biggest question mark on the current roster. With the departure of P.J. Tucker early in the offseason, the Heat lost their own starting power forward from the 2021-22 NBA season.

Right now, the position is a major cause for concern for the team.

Crowder would help assuage those concerns immediately. Moreover, his familiarity with the Heat’s system as well as the players on the team would make the transition potentially seamless.

From the outside looking in, this seems to be a major opportunity for the Heat. For that reason, it wouldn’t be much of a shock to see the Heat push strongly to try to land Crowder.

However, Miami is far from the only interested team. At the moment, the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers are all seen as potential suitors as well.