Report: Heat and Celtics showing interest in Jeff Green; Green would prefer to play in Miami

The Miami Heat have been swirling in rumors ahead of the start of free agency.

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green is reportedly receiving interest from the Heat and Boston Celtics.

“Several teams are expected to pursue the 34-year-old Green, including Miami and Boston,” wrote Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box. “The scuttlebutt is he would prefer to play for Miami, where he has a home.”

Green, 34, spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Nets.

The veteran averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season. Despite being banged up during the postseason, he gave the Nets his all.

Certainly, Green holds the work ethic and hustle that teams value. The journeyman has played for a ton of contenders over the last few years.

Over the course of his career, the forward has competed along several superstars, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul Pierce, Bradley Beal, Kevin Garnett and much more.

There’s no question the Heat could benefit from Green’s services and experience.