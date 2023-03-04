Report: Goran Dragic would have welcomed offer from Miami Heat

Former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic reportedly would have welcomed an offer from the team, but instead, he’s headed to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Once free agent Goran Dragic completes his meetings in Milwaukee this afternoon, he plans to sign a deal with the Bucks for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/SF6OVesO6Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2023

Dragic, who would have welcomed Heat offer, will sign with Bucks, per Woj. Heat still waiting on Lowry. Oladipo, Heat's de facto backup point guard, with 3 assists, 8 TOs last 4 games and NBA's worst shooter over past 15 games. Feel very bad for Vic, who has gone through so much. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 4, 2023

It appears the Heat will roll with Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, Tyler Herro and eventually Kyle Lowry (once he returns from injury) in the backcourt for the closing stretch of the 2022-23 season.

Dragic, who was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls, has appeared in 51 games this season in a bench role. The veteran guard is averaging 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

A one-time All-Star, Dragic spent several seasons with the Heat earlier in his career and was a part of the team that made the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season. Dragic left Miami in the sign-and-trade deal that brought Kyle Lowry to the Heat from the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Dragic was a key player for the Heat, especially in the Orlando, Fla. bubble when they made the NBA Finals. However, a foot injury knocked him out of most of the series against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Heat lost in six games.

Now, Dragic will get a chance to chase an NBA title alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The veteran guard should give the team more depth behind Holiday, and he could push Jevon Carter for minutes in the rotation.

It’s a bit surprising that the Heat didn’t make a push for Dragic given Lowry’s status, but the team appears content with its roster at the moment.

Miami is currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. It has taken a step back as of late, losing six of its last seven games. The Heat have just a half-game lead on the Atlanta Hawks, who currently hold the No. 8 seed. The Heat are about to play back-to-back games against Atlanta, starting with a matchup on Saturday night.

While many Heat fans would have loved to see Dragic back in South Beach, they instead may have to root against him in the NBA playoffs if they want Miami to capture an NBA title this season.