Report: Former executive doesn’t think Tyler Herro will receive max contract from Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has shown massive signs of growth this season, but one former NBA executive doesn’t believe he will get a max contract from the Heat in the offseason.

“ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the former [Brooklyn] Nets front-office executive, noted that Herro can sign for five years — instead of four — only if he gets a max contract,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote. “‘I don’t think he’s getting that [a max deal] from Miami next offseason,’ Marks said, via text message. “So what could Herro command if he plays at this level all season? “‘Shooting is certainly a premium right now,’ Marks said. ‘Average shooters are getting $17-$18 million right now. I think he’s north of $20 million. Different player but likely in that Mikal Bridges-type territory — four years, $90 million. Might be a little more.’”

There is no doubt that Herro has been a major part of Miami’s success this season, as the third-year guard is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

“Herro is going to get paid big this offseason, a contract that likely will send Miami well past the luxury tax line in two years,” Jackson wrote.

If Herro doesn’t sign an extension with the Heat, he would become a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season as long as the team extends him a qualifying offer.

Herro has clearly taken a step forward in the 2021-22 campaign, but it will be interesting to see if he commands more than a player like Bridges in contract extension talks.

The Heat certainly would love to ink Herro for less than a max deal, but the team may be forced into a tough decision if his play continues to warrant more money.