Report: Erik Spoelstra emerges as potential candidate for Team USA’s head coaching vacancy

- Updated: September 16, 2021
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is reportedly a potential candidate for Team USA’s head coaching vacancy after Gregg Popovich recently completed his fifth and final year as the team’s head coach.
According to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill wants to hire a coach with previous USA Basketball experience.
“A source told The Undefeated a current NBA coach with previous USA Basketball experience would likely be hired as the next coach of the team,” Spears wrote. “Other possible candidates with USA Basketball coaching experience include the Philadelphia 76ers’ Doc Rivers, Atlanta Hawks’ Nate McMillan, Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams, New York Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau and Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra. Another potential candidate is former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy, who has coached USA Basketball in qualifying play in recent years.”
Spoelstra could add to his already impressive resume if he earns the position.
The 50-year-old has won two NBA titles since taking over as the Heat’s head coach in the 2008-09 season.
Spoelstra has gone to five NBA Finals altogether and has a career regular season record of 607-424.
He is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the NBA, and it’s no surprise he is on the shortlist to take over Popovich’s position.
Time will tell if Spoelstra ends up getting the job.
