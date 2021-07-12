Report: Duncan Robinson has fans within New York Knicks organization

There are reportedly some people inside the New York Knicks organization who are high on Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

“The interesting thing with [Kendrick] Nunn and Duncan Robinson is that Miami will be forced to make a difficult decision if both players sign big offer sheets,” wrote Ian Begley of SNY.tv.”

Begley then added that Robinson specifically “has fans within the Knicks organization.”

Robinson is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. This means that the Heat will have an opportunity to match or top any offer he receives on the open market. However, if a team like New York extends a highly attractive offer to Robinson, Miami might be hesitant to match it.

There is a premium on elite shooting in today’s NBA, and that’s exactly what Robinson provides. He shot the ball at a 40.8 percent clip from 3-point range during the 2020-21 season, and his career shooting clip from beyond the arc is a whopping 42.3 percent.

While the 27-year-old arguably doesn’t bring much else to the table, his shooting alone should warrant a decent market for him.

The Knicks are surely looking to add some talent this offseason after their surprising campaign ended in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Robinson could be a key piece in getting New York over the hump.