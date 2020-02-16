Report: Derrick Jones Jr. Has 'Never-Been-Seen-Before' Jams for Slam Dunk Contest - Heat Nation

Miami Heat dunk aficionado Derrick Jones Jr. is on the verge of competing in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and he’s got some major surprises in store for viewers.

Jones appears to be on the verge of attempting dunks that fans have never seen before.

Through his NBA career, Jones has become famous for his high-flying acts. His jumping ability and elite athleticism allow him to make extremely difficult dunks look easy.

Though Jones is perhaps best known as a dunker, he has recently managed to take leaps in his production as well. This season, he’s enjoying career-high averages of 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

This year’s competition isn’t be the first time Jones has had a chance to be named the best dunker in the NBA. He advanced to the final round of the contest back in 2017. Unfortunately, he ended up losing to Glenn Robinson III.

This year, he’ll get a chance to finally bring home the trophy in the highly anticipated event.

Surely, if Jones is able to complete his never-before-seen dunks in Saturday’s contest, he’ll have a great chance at bringing the trophy back to South Florida.